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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, April 23, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

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live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 23 april 2026 dear star morning 1 pm dear supreme day 6 pm dear fame evening 8 pm thursday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Thursday Bumper Result Declared - Check DEAR STAR (1PM), DEAR SUPREME (6PM), and DEAR FAME (8PM) winning numbers with live updates for April 23, 2026.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY, 23-04-2026: Complete Winners List

Lottery Sambad Today (23.04.2026): The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Spark, Dear Regal, and Dear Dream attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:01 PM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: History, Importance And Significance

One of the oldest lottery systems in India that is approved by the government is the Nagaland State Lottery. In order to provide the government with a reliable source of income, lotteries were made legal in India in the 1960s. In 1972, Nagaland officially started holding lotteries under the state's Finance Department. From regular paper draws to a popular daily lottery with several draws—particularly Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening—conducted every day, it has changed over time.

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Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Dear Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad 1pm Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Star Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Supreme Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Fame Thursday Result Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Result Thursday Lottery Sambad 6PM Today Lottery Sambad 8PM Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 23 April 2026
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LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
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