LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (Feb 22, 2026): DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (Feb 22, 2026): DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (February 22, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (Feb 22, 2026): DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (Feb 22, 2026): Dear Wish Morning, Dear Empire Day, Dear Magic Evening Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results SUNDAY, 22-02-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (FEB 22, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 22, 2026): Dear WISH MORNING 1PM  Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 22, 2026): Dear EMPIRE DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 22, 2026): Dear MAGIC EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:06 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)

Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures

Revenue Management

Collect lottery revenue

Allocate funds for public welfare and development

Monitoring & Audit

Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries

Conduct regular audits and inspections

Public Communication

Publish official results through authorized channels

12:02 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Growth and Nationwide Recognition

Unlike many regional lotteries, the Nagaland Lottery expanded beyond state boundaries. Authorized agents across India helped distribute tickets, while online result platforms increased visibility. This nationwide presence transformed Nagaland Lottery into one of the most searched and followed lottery systems in the country.

