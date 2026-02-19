Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 19, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 19, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING THURSDAY 1PM Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday, Feb 19, 2026: Dear STAR Morning 1PM, Dear SUPREME Day 6PM, Dear FAME Evening 8 PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:10 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday (Feb 19, 2026): Dear Star Morning, Dear Supreme Day, Dear Fame Evening Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results THURSDAY (19-02-2026) - Check Full List Of Winners

Lottery Sambad Today (19.02.2026): The DEAR STAR Morning Lottery, DEAR SUPREME Day, and DEAR FAME Evening, previously known as DEAR MAHANADI Morning, DEAR DANCER Day and DEAR SANDPIPER Evening respectively are conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 19, 2026): Dear STAR MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 19, 2026): Dear SUPREME Day 6PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 19, 2026): Dear FAME EVENING 8PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR STAR MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

02:10 AM (IST)  •  19 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Where And How To Buy Tickets?

Authorized Local Sellers

  • Licensed ticket agents / vendors — This is the most common way to buy Nagaland lottery tickets.
  • They sell paper tickets for the daily draws (Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening).
  • Authorized sellers are officially recognized by the Nagaland State Lotteries department.
  • Tickets are typically priced around ₹6 for the regular Dear Daily draw. 

Where you’ll find them:

  • Local lottery shops/stalls
  • Markets and street vendors in cities and towns
  • Retailers in Nagaland state and in other Indian states where lottery sales are legal
02:09 AM (IST)  •  19 Feb 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

Load More
