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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear LEGEND DAY 6PM Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 39D 84842

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear LEGEND DAY 6PM Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 39D 84842

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, March 16, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:55 PM (IST)

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live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 16 March 2026 dear rise morning 1 pm dear legend day 6 pm dear clover evening 8 pm monday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear LEGEND DAY 6PM Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 39D 84842
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear Rise Morning 1PM, Dear Legend Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 16-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR CLOVER EVENING 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR CLOVER EVENING 8PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

20:54 PM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear CLOVER EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 39D 84842


18:18 PM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 16, 2026): Dear LEGEND DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 87H 93953


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Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Dear Rise Monday Morning Dear Legend Monday Day Dear Clover Monday Evening Nagaland State Lotteries Online Nagaland Lottery Sambad March 16 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 16.03.2026
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