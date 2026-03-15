Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 15 March 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714

Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-15-march-2026-winner-list

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

15:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 15:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR WISH MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:15 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday Result Out LIVE: Dear WISH MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-15-march-2026-winner-list

13:14 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: Claim Time Limit

Follow these strictly to claim prize money:

Always claim your prize within 30 days from the draw date.

If you don’t claim in time—even for a small amount—the prize might be forfeited.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland Lottery Day Lottery Results Dear Empire Nagaland Lottery Result 15 03 2026 Lottery Sambad 15 03 2026 Dear Lottery 15 03 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 15, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 63714
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 14, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st prize Ticket No. 77H 34400
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 14, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st prize Ticket No. 77H 34400
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Mar 13, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No.41A 55244
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Mar 13, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No.41A 55244
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (12.03.2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw (1 CRORE) DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.77A 38279
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (12.03.2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw (1 CRORE) DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.77A 38279
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget