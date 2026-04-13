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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, April 13, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

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live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 13 April 2026 dear rise morning 1 pm dear legend day 6 pm dear clover evening 8 pm monday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026)
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[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 13-04-2026: Winners List To Be OUT Soon

Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026): The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR RISE Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE Morning 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:03 AM (IST)  •  13 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday: History, Importance And Significance

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most well-known and trusted government-authorized lottery systems in India. Managed under the strict supervision of the Government of Nagaland, it has played an important role in generating state revenue while offering people a legal and transparent form of lottery participation. Over time, the Nagaland Lottery has gained nationwide popularity and become a familiar name through Lottery Sambad publications.

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Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Dear Rise Monday Morning Dear Legend Monday Day Dear Clover Monday Evening Nagaland Lottery Sambad April 13 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 13.04.2026
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LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 13, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
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