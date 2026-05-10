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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday (May 10, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM, Dear EMPIRE Day 6PM, Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

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live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 10 may 2026 dear wish morning 1 pm dear empire day 6 pm dear magic evening 8 pm sunday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026): Dear WISH Morning 1 PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE)

Lottery Sambad Today (May 10, 2026): The DEAR WISH Morning Lottery, DEAR EMPIRE Day, and DEAR MAGIC Evening, previously known as DEAR YAMUNA Morning, DEAR VIXEN Day and DEAR TOUCAN Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 08:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the Dear WISH Morning 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Dear WISH Morning 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:18 AM (IST)  •  10 May 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Sunday: History, Importance And Significance

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most well-known and trusted government-authorized lottery systems in India. Managed under the strict supervision of the Government of Nagaland, it has played an important role in generating state revenue while offering people a legal and transparent form of lottery participation. Over time, the Nagaland Lottery has gained nationwide popularity and become a familiar name through Lottery Sambad publications.

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Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Day Lottery Results Dear Empire Nagaland Lottery Result May 10 2026
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