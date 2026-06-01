Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday, June 1, 2026: Dear RISE Morning 1PM, Dear LEGEND Day 6PM, Dear CLOVER Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 1 June 2026 dear rise morning 1 pm dear legend day 6 pm dear clover evening 8 pm monday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results MONDAY, 01-06-2026: Check Full Winners List

Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): The DEAR RISE Morning Lottery, DEAR LEGEND Day, and DEAR CLOVER Evening—formerly known as DEAR DWARKA Morning, DEAR BLITZEN Day, and DEAR FINCH Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR RISE MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming a Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR RISE MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:13 PM (IST)  •  01 Jun 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Growth and Nationwide Recognition

Unlike many regional lotteries, the Nagaland Lottery expanded beyond state boundaries. Authorized agents across India helped distribute tickets, while online result platforms increased visibility. This nationwide presence transformed Nagaland Lottery into one of the most searched and followed lottery systems in the country.

12:04 PM (IST)  •  01 Jun 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday: History, Importance And Significance

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most well-known and trusted government-authorized lottery systems in India. Managed under the strict supervision of the Government of Nagaland, it has played an important role in generating state revenue while offering people a legal and transparent form of lottery participation. Over time, the Nagaland Lottery has gained nationwide popularity and become a familiar name through Lottery Sambad publications.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Dear Rise Monday Morning Dear Legend Monday Day Dear Clover Monday Evening
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (June 1, 2026): Dear RISE Morning 1PM MONDAY Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 31, 2026): Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 80B 17362
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 31, 2026): Dear MAGIC Evening 8PM Sunday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 80B 17362
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today (30.05.2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93A 77885
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today (30.05.2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93A 77885
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 29, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 94E 67547
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 29, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 94E 67547
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Mega Cabinet Expansion: Ministers of State Take Oath as Governor Leads Swearing-In
Bengal Cabinet Sworn-In: Swapan Das Gupta Among Key Faces in Major Political Expansion
Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 Ministers to Take Oath as BJP Plans Statewide Political Reset
Delhi Blaze: Massive Fire Breaks Out at SPA Building, Emergency Evacuation Saves Lives
Aligarh Violence: Sub-Inspector Beaten During Rally Raises Questions Over Law and Order Contro
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget