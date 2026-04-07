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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 07, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 07, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, April 07, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning, Dear PRESTIGE Day, Dear DESTINY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-out-07-april-2026-dear-shine-morning-1-pm-dear-prestige-day-6-pm-dear-destiny-evening-8-pm-tuesday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 07, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 07, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results TUESDAY, 07-04-2026: Complete Winners List 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday (April 07, 2026): The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, DEAR PRESTIGE Day, and DEAR DESTINY Evening—formerly known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, DEAR COMET Day, and DEAR GOOSE Evening, respectively—take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Shine, Dear Prestige, and Dear Destiny attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR SHINE MORNING 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:04 PM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Godavari

  • New Name: Dear Shine

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Comet

  • New Name: Dear Prestige

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Goose

  • New Name: Dear Destiny

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Draw Names and TimingsNagaland Lottery Sambad Monday: Draw Names and Timings

11:30 AM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)

Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures

Revenue Management

Collect lottery revenue

Allocate funds for public welfare and development

Monitoring & Audit

Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries

Conduct regular audits and inspections

Public Communication

Publish official results through authorized channels

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Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Results Lottery Sambad Today DECLARED Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Draw Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Live Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Draw Time Dear DESTINY Tuesday Dear SHINE Tuesday Dear PRESTIGE Tuesday Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result April 07
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