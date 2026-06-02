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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (June 02, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1 PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (June 02, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1 PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, June 02, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning, Dear PRESTIGE Day, Dear DESTINY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live Lottery  | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

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live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-out-02-june-2026-dear-shine-morning-1-pm-dear-prestige-day-6-pm-dear-destiny-evening-8-pm-tuesday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (June 02, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1 PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result (June 02, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results TUESDAY, 02-06-2026: Complete Winners List 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday (June 02, 2026): The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, DEAR PRESTIGE Day, and DEAR DESTINY Evening—formerly known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, DEAR COMET Day, and DEAR GOOSE Evening, respectively—take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Shine, Dear Prestige, and Dear Destiny attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR DESTINY 8PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:42 PM (IST)  •  02 Jun 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Where And How To Buy Tickets?

Authorized Local Sellers

  • Licensed ticket agents / vendors — This is the most common way to buy Nagaland lottery tickets.
  • They sell paper tickets for the daily draws (Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening).
  • Authorized sellers are officially recognized by the Nagaland State Lotteries department.
  • Tickets are typically priced around ₹6 for the regular Dear Daily draw. 

Where you’ll find them:

  • Local lottery shops/stalls
  • Markets and street vendors in cities and towns
  • Retailers in Nagaland state and in other Indian states where lottery sales are legal
12:24 PM (IST)  •  02 Jun 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

 

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