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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (Mar 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-27-march-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (27.03.2026): Dear Victory Morning, Dear Crown Day, Dear Horizon Evening Draw OUT - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

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[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 27-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (March 27, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:11 AM (IST)  •  27 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

11:10 AM (IST)  •  27 Mar 2026

Live Nagaland Dear Lottery Schedule: Check Daily Draw Timings and Weekly Lottery List

Day 1:00 PM Morning 6:00 PM Day 8:00 PM Evening
Monday Dear Rise Monday Dear Legend Monday Dear Clover Monday
Tuesday Dear Shine Tuesday Dear Prestige Tuesday Dear Destiny Tuesday
Wednesday Dear Spark Wednesday Dear Regal Wednesday Dear Dream Wednesday
Thursday Dear Star Thursday Dear Supreme Thursday Dear Fame Thursday
Friday Dear Victory Friday Dear Crown Friday Dear Horizon Friday
Saturday Dear Vision Saturday Dear Elite Saturday Dear Lucky Saturday
Sunday Dear Wish Sunday Dear Empire Sunday Dear Magic Sunday
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Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Lottery Sambad Live Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Old State Lottery Results Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Dear Victory Friday Morning Dear Crown Friday Day Dear Horizon Friday Evening Dear Mountain 6 PM Result Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Result Nagaland Lottery March 6 Lottery Sambad Nagaland Nagaland Lottery Sambad 27-03-2026
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