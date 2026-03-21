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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 21, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1 PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 21, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1 PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (Mar 21, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-21-march-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 21, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1 PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 21, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 21-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (March 21, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR CROWN DAY 6PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:32 AM (IST)  •  21 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)

Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures

Revenue Management

Collect lottery revenue

Allocate funds for public welfare and development

Monitoring & Audit

Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries

Conduct regular audits and inspections

Public Communication

Publish official results through authorized channels

11:16 AM (IST)  •  21 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Significance for Players and Society

For players, the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday represents hope and opportunity. With affordable ticket prices and transparent results, it offers a legal chance to win life-changing prizes.

Socially, the lottery supports:

Employment for agents and sellers

Economic circulation in small towns and rural areas

Regulated gambling, reducing illegal lottery activities

The official publication of results through Lottery Sambad ensures transparency, trust, and authenticity, strengthening its credibility across India.

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