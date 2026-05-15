Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-15-may-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Result 2026 declared! Check DEAR VICTORY (1PM), DEAR CROWN (6PM), and DEAR HORIZON (8PM) lucky draw results with live updates and complete prize winner details for May 15, 2026
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 15-05-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (May 15, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:41 PM (IST)  •  15 May 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

12:40 PM (IST)  •  15 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Draw Names and Timings

1. Dear Morning Lottery

  • Draw Time: 1:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Meghna

  • New Name: Dear Victory

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

2. Dear Day Lottery

  • Draw Time: 6:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Crown

  • New Name: Dear Dasher

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

3. Dear Evening Lottery

  • Draw Time: 8:00 PM

  • Old Name: Dear Horizon

  • New Name: Dear Seagull

  • Top Prize: ₹1 Crore (varies by scheme)

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Friday Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Today Dear CROWN Friday Weekly Lottery Dear HORIZON Friday Weekly Lottery Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery Nagaland Lottery May 15 Nagaland Lottery 15.05.2026 Nagaland Lottery Result 15 05 2026 Lottery Sambad 15 05 2026 Dear Lottery 15 05 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 15, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 14, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 79G 26417
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 14, 2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 79G 26417
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 13, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning 1PM WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60A 89095
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (May 13, 2026): Dear SPARK Morning 1PM WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60A 89095
Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 12, 2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING 8PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 71L 01939
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (May 12, 2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING 8PM TUESDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 71L 01939
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Paper Leak Row: IMA Writes to Education Minister Over Exam Irregularities
Bihar Crime Surge: RJD MLA Brother’s Gold Chain Snatched in Patna
NEET Paper Leak Row: Education Minister Addresses Nation, Calls It “Social Challenge”
Breaking: NEET Re-Exam Confirmed on June 21, Admit Cards to Be Issued by June 14
BIG STATEMENT: Education Minister Responds to NEET Controversy, Says System Under Reform
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget