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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (April 10, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

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live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-10-april-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Draw Result 2026: Dear Victory, Dear Crown & Dear Horizon Results Declared (April 10) – Check Winning Numbers, Live Updates & Prize Details
Source : ABPLIVE AI

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[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 10-04-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (April 10, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:29 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Schedule: Check Daily Draw Timings and Weekly Lottery List

Day 1:00 PM Morning 6:00 PM Day 8:00 PM Evening
Monday Dear Rise Monday Dear Legend Monday Dear Clover Monday
Tuesday Dear Shine Tuesday Dear Prestige Tuesday Dear Destiny Tuesday
Wednesday Dear Spark Wednesday Dear Regal Wednesday Dear Dream Wednesday
Thursday Dear Star Thursday Dear Supreme Thursday Dear Fame Thursday
Friday Dear Victory Friday Dear Crown Friday Dear Horizon Friday
Saturday Dear Vision Saturday Dear Elite Saturday Dear Lucky Saturday
Sunday Dear Wish Sunday Dear Empire Sunday Dear Magic Sunday
11:08 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

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Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Friday Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Today Dear CROWN Friday Weekly Lottery Dear HORIZON Friday Weekly Lottery Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery April 10 Nagaland Lottery 10.04.2026 Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result 10 04 2026 Lottery Sambad 10 04 2026 Dear Lottery 10 04 2026
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