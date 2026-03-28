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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 57C 65381

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 57C 65381

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, March 28, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live updates Nagaland Lottery OUT Sambad Today 28 March 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (March 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 57C 65381
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday: Dear Vision 1PM, Dear Elite Day 6PM, Dear Lucky Evening 8PM Draw OUT - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Lottery Sambad Today (March 28, 2026): The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw 

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:15 PM (IST)  •  28 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 57C 65381


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03 Apr 2022 03 Dec 2022 03 Apr 2023 03 Dec 2023 03 Apr 2024 03 Aug 2024 Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm 02/04/2025 Kerala Lottery Today Result Summer Bumper 03 Apr 2025 03 Aug 2025 03 Dec 2025 01 Jan 2026 02 Jan 2026 Dear DONNER Saturday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear ELITE SATURDAY Day Dear LUCKY SATURDAY Evening 02 Feb 2026 01 Mar 2026 02 Mar 2026 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 28 03 2026
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