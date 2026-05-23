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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (23.05.2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66J 70068

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (23.05.2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66J 70068

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, May 23, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 23 May 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live updates Nagaland Lottery OUT Sambad Today 23 May 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (23.05.2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66J 70068
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 23 May 2026 Result LIVE: Dear Vision Morning, Dear Elite Day & Dear Lucky Evening Draw Winning Numbers and Prize Details
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Lottery Sambad Today (May 23, 2026): The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw 

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:49 PM (IST)  •  23 May 2026

Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today: Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66J 70068


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Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear ELITE SATURDAY Day Dear LUCKY SATURDAY Evening Dear VISION MORNING SATURDAY Dear Saturday 23/05/2025 Kerala Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad 23 05 2026
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LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (23.05.2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66J 70068
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