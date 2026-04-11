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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): Dear VISION Morning 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): Dear VISION Morning 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, April 11, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

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Key Events
Live updates Nagaland Lottery OUT Sambad Today 11 April 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): Dear VISION Morning 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Lottery Sambad Today (April 11, 2026): The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw 

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR LUCKY EVENING 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION Morning 1 PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:57 AM (IST)  •  11 Apr 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday: Govt's Roles And Responsibilities

The Government of Nagaland plays the most critical role:

Authorization & Regulation

Issue licenses to authorized distributors

Ensure compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998

Conduct of Draws

Schedule daily draws (Morning, Day, Evening)

Ensure transparency and fairness in draw procedures

Revenue Management

Collect lottery revenue

Allocate funds for public welfare and development

Monitoring & Audit

Prevent fraud, fake tickets, and illegal lotteries

Conduct regular audits and inspections

Public Communication

Publish official results through authorized channels

11:43 AM (IST)  •  11 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday: Significance for Players and Society

For players, the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday represents hope and opportunity. With affordable ticket prices and transparent results, it offers a legal chance to win life-changing prizes.

Socially, the lottery supports:

Employment for agents and sellers

Economic circulation in small towns and rural areas

Regulated gambling, reducing illegal lottery activities

The official publication of results through Lottery Sambad ensures transparency, trust, and authenticity, strengthening its credibility across India.

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Tags :
Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear ELITE SATURDAY Day Dear LUCKY SATURDAY Evening  Dear Lottery Sambad  02/04/2025 Kerala Lottery Today  Dear Saturday Dear VISION MORNING SATURDAY  Nagaland Lottery Sambad 11 04 2026
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