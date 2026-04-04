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HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, April 04, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Key Events
Live updates Nagaland Lottery OUT Sambad Today 04 April 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (April 04, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Lottery Sambad Today (April 04, 2026): The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950

dear-lottery-sambad-8-pm-4-April-2026-winner-list

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear ELITE DAY 6PM Saturday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.85L 14470

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (April 04, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.49L 27278

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw 

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR LUCKY EVENING 8PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION MORNING 8PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

10:44 AM (IST)  •  05 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Result Out LIVE: Dear LUCKY Evening 8 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 62B 11950

dear-lottery-sambad-8-pm-4-April-2026-winner-list
18:18 PM (IST)  •  04 Apr 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Result Out LIVE: Dear ELITE DAY 6PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 85L 14470

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Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Lottery Sambad Live Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result April 4 2026 Nagaland Lottery Result
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