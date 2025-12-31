Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (31.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (31.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (31.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Dear CUPID Day 6 PM Dear PELICAN Evening 8 PM Wednesday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live December 31 lotterysambad.com nagalandlotterysambad.com nagalandlotteries.com lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (31.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (31.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Wednesday, 31-12-2035 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Indus Morning Lottery, part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s seven weekly schemes, is held every Wednesday, offering players a highly affordable chance to win with each ticket priced at just ₹6. The daily draw takes place at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001, attracting participants from across India who regularly follow the Nagaland lottery result for its reliability and transparent process.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning LIVE has finally been released, and thousands of hopeful players are checking their numbers to see whether they have won the top prize. The Dear Indus Morning Lottery is one of the most popular draws under the Nagaland State Dear Lottery, known for its attractive prize structure, live result updates, and consistent credibility among lottery enthusiasts.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Indus Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

11:35 AM (IST)  •  31 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad December 31, 2025: Dear INDUS, Dear COMET, And Dear PELICAN - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR INDUS MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR COMET DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR PELICAN EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

11:29 AM (IST)  •  31 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Result Today Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Wednesday Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Dear Result Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Dear Indus Wednesday Dear Pelican Wednesday Dear Hill Wednesday Lotterysambadresult.in Lotterysambad.one Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Pelican Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Cupid Wednesday Lotterysambad.com Nagalandlotterysambad.com Nagalandlotteries.com Nagaland State Lottery December 31 Dear Lottery 31 12 2025 Lottery Sambad 31 12 25 Nagaland Lottery Result 31-12-2025
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
India
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
World
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CBSE Cancels Recognition of Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School After Student Death Case
Breaking News: Contaminated Drinking Water Claims Three Lives, Over 100 Fall Ill in Indore
Breaking News: Massive Train Collision Inside Hydropower Tunnel in Chamoli, Over 60 Workers Injured
Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget