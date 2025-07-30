Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (July 30, 2025): The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

Winners must submit a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original, undamaged lottery ticket.

Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.

Tampered or damaged tickets will be rejected and are not eligible for claim.

Lottery distributors, stockists, agents, or sellers are authorized to pay prize amounts up to ₹10,000 on behalf of the Nagaland State Government.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (July 30, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - 65A 91903

According to the official Nagaland State Lottery guidelines, the state government authorizes each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) to prize winners directly on its behalf.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

