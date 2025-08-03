Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Ticket No. 93D 75084

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Ticket No. 93D 75084

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, August 03, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 01:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (3.8.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates northeast news live updates August 03 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Ticket No. 93D 75084
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (August 03, 2025): In India, conducting and playing of lottery games are banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally allow their operation. Since 1967, these select states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the Finance Department to support government revenue. Since then, it has been running successfully with daily draws held three times a day, morning, day, and evening, seven days a week.

Each day features a unique lottery name and winning prize, with the top prize of ₹1 crore (including Super Prize). Popular draws include Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, with each ticket priced at just ₹6.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Ticket No. 93D 75084

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:15 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93D 75084

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 93D 75084

13:05 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 03.08.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 3rd August 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:01 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (August 03, 2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland Dear Narmada 1pm lottery draw jackpot result to be announced shortly. Stay tuned for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

12:56 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Is It legal To Play The Nagaland Lottery In India?

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

12:53 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (August 03, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Cities
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget