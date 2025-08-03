Nagaland Lottery Sambad (August 03, 2025): In India, conducting and playing of lottery games are banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally allow their operation. Since 1967, these select states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the Finance Department to support government revenue. Since then, it has been running successfully with daily draws held three times a day, morning, day, and evening, seven days a week.

Each day features a unique lottery name and winning prize, with the top prize of ₹1 crore (including Super Prize). Popular draws include Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, with each ticket priced at just ₹6.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Ticket No. 93D 75084

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.

The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.

A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.

Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

