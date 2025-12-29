Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday, December 29, 2025: Dear DWARKA Morning, Dear BLITZEN Day, Dear FINCH Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:19 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA Morning 1 PM Dear BLITZEN Day 6 PM Dear FINCH Evening 8 PM Monday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (29.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Monday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR DWARKA Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Monday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (27.12.2025): Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.97K 49692

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today – DEAR DWARKA Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR DWARKA Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the DEAR DWARKA Morning Draw has officially been declared, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of participants actively check their Nagaland Lottery ticket numbers to see if they have won. Interest in the DEAR DWARKA Morning Nagaland Lottery result continues to rise, making it one of the most searched lottery updates today.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR DWARKA Morning Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR DWARKA Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:19 PM (IST)  •  29 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad December 29, 2025: Dear DWARKA, Dear BLITZEN And Dear FINCH - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR BLITZEN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

12:13 PM (IST)  •  29 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

 

