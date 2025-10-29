Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (October 29, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73L 60288

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (October 29, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73L 60288

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, October 29, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (29.10.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Dear CUPID Day 6 PM Dear PELICAN Evening 8 PM Wednesday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live October 29 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (October 29, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (October 29, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here’s everything you need to know about the official prize claim process.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, headquartered at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees prize distribution. To claim your winnings, follow these official steps carefully:

  • Download and accurately fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition, as damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be collected directly from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • Prizes above ₹10,000 must be claimed from the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted correctly to avoid rejection.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (October 29, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73L 60288

lottery-samabd-1pm

As per official Nagaland Lottery Sambad guidelines, each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller is authorized by the state government to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) directly to prize winners on its behalf. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:11 PM (IST)  •  29 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Result (October 22, 2025): Dear INDUS 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 73L 60288

lottery-samabd-1pm

13:08 PM (IST)  •  29 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (29.10.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 29.10.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR INDUS MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 29th October 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
New Update
