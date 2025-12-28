Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (28.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 90H 04933

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday, December 28, 2025: Dear YAMUNA Morning, Dear VIXEN Day, Dear TOUCAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR YAMUNA Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Sunday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (27.12.2025): Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.97K 49692

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 28 December 2025

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today – DEAR YAMUNA Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Draw has officially been declared, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of participants actively check their Nagaland Lottery ticket numbers to see if they have won. Interest in the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Nagaland Lottery result continues to rise, making it one of the most searched lottery updates today.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA Morning Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR YAMUNA Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:15 PM (IST)  •  28 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY Result (December 28, 2025): Dear VIXEN DAY 6 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

Stay tuned for today’s (28-12-2026) 6 PM result. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad VIXEN DAY 6 PM result will be declared shortly.

 

 

13:14 PM (IST)  •  28 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 90H 04933

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 28 December 2025

 

Photo Gallery

