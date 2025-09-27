Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (27.09.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday, September 27 2025: DEAR Narmada Morning 1 PM, DEAR Dasher (Dear River) Day 6 PM, & DEAR Stork evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: One CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday (September 27, 2025): The conducting and playing of lottery games is completely prohibited in all other states of India, except for 13 states where these activities are permitted. Lottery games and operations have been permitted in 13 Indian states since 1967, including Nagaland. These twelve states are Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Under the direction of the Finance Department, the Nagaland State Lotteries were founded in 1972 with the goal of providing the state government with a stable source of income. The Nagaland State Lottery takes place in the morning, during the day, and in the evening on all seven days of the week. Every day, a different lottery name and prize amount are used, with the top prize valued at Rs 1 crore (including the Super Prize amount). Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening are three of the daily lotteries held by Nagaland State; tickets cost Rs 6 each.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:17 PM (IST)  •  27 Sep 2025

Nagaland State Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

 

12:09 PM (IST)  •  27 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (27.09.2025): History And Significance

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

