Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, August 27, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (27.08.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Dear CUPID Day 6 PM Dear PELICAN Evening 8 PM Wednesday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live August 27 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 27, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here's everything you need to know to successfully claim your prize.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, based at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima - 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees the claim process. To collect your winnings, follow these official steps:

  • Download and fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form accurately.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition—damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be directly collected from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • For winnings above ₹10,000, claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted properly to avoid rejection. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

According to the official Nagaland State Lottery guidelines, the state government authorizes each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) to prize winners directly on its behalf.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Draw (27.08.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
13:06 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (27.08.2025): Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE

Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (Six Rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets are being sold by authorized ticket vendors only.

13:05 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025): Who Is Eligible To Buy A Ticket?

It is recommended that if you are not from the state of Nagaland, you should not participate in the lottery as you will not be able to claim the winning prize. Anyone can purchase a lottery ticket and play the Nagaland State lottery game. However, only those individuals who have a valid state domicile will be eligible to claim their prize.

12:58 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today (27.08.2025): Can I Purchase Lottery Tickets online?

Yes. Tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:58 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 27, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Nagaland Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Result
Preferred Sources
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Technology
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget