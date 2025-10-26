Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastNagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, October 26, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (26.10.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates northeast news live updates October 26 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (October 26, 2025): Lotteries are a significant revenue source in India, operating legally in 13 states, including Nagaland. This legal framework, established since 1967, allows states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim to successfully run state-controlled lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery, managed by the Finance Department since 1972, is a key fiscal contributor. It features three daily draws—morning, afternoon, and evening—throughout the week.

Each day offers unique lotteries, such as the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening series. These draws feature a top prize, including the Super Prize, that can reach up to ₹1 crore, with accessible ticket pricing at just ₹6.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 26 October 2025

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:11 PM (IST)  •  26 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 43G 19842

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 26 October 2025

13:04 PM (IST)  •  26 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (26.10.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 26.10.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 26th October 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire
Netanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire
Cities
BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later
BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later
West Bengal
‘Fear Of NRC’ Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal
‘Fear Of NRC’ Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal
News
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget