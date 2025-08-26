LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 26, 2025): Dear GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday, August 26, 2025: DEAR GODAVARI, Morning, DEAR COMET Day, DEAR GOOSE The evening lottery will be declared today at 1PM, 6PM, and 8PM, respectively. 1st Prize: 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 26, 2025):
The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the very few government-regulated lotteries legally allowed in India. While most states have banned lottery schemes, Nagaland is among 13 states where organising and participating in lottery draws is permitted. Other participating states include Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.
Introduced in 1972 under the Nagaland Finance Department, this lottery was designed to serve as a dependable source of revenue for the state. Over the decades, it has gained huge popularity across the country because of its affordable ticket prices and impressive cash prizes.
The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times every day – in the morning (Dear Morning), afternoon (Dear Day), and evening (Dear Evening). Each ticket costs only ₹6, and the first prize can go up to ₹1 crore, inclusive of the Super Prize, making it one of the most attractive legal lottery options in India.
The Nagaland Lottery Result Today is published on the official lottery portal or through authorized vendors daily.
Each day, a different draw is held under a unique name and prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Result Today is published promptly after each draw. Many people search online for the Nagaland Lottery Result, particularly the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1PM, which is part of the lottery sambad Nagaland series of draws.
The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and organizes the operations. The draws are conducted daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you are among the lucky winners, you need to:
Present a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original ticket.
Ensure that the ticket is undamaged and in its original form.
Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.
Note that tickets with any damage or tampering are not eligible for claims.
Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery can claim their prize based on the amount won. For winnings up to ₹10,000, payments can be made directly by authorized agents, stockists, or sellers, as permitted by the Nagaland state government.
However, for prize claims above ₹10,000, winners must follow an official process. The original prize-winning ticket, duly signed by the claimant, must be submitted along with all required documents and claim forms to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the respective state’s Nodal Office. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date of the draw, and the complete claim process must be concluded within 60 days.
Results are published online and across trusted vendor platforms for easy access.
Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as promotional or encouraging. ABP Live Digital does not endorse or promote lottery-related activities in any manner.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (26.08.2025): Who Is The Organizer?
The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries
Dear Lottery 'DAY' Draws
- MONDAY: Dear Desert Changed To Dear Blitzen
- TUESDAY: Dear Wave Changed To Dear Comet
- WEDNESDAY: Dear Hill Changed To Dear Cupid
- THURSDAY: Dear Lake Changed To Dear Dancer
- FRIDAY: Dear Mountain Changed To Dear Dasher
- SATURDAY: Dear River Changed To Dear Donner
- SUNDAY: Dear Sea Changed To Dear Vixen
Nagaland Lottery sambad: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money
Nagaland State Lottery Ticket Details
Dear Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad (August 26, 2025): Dear GODAVARI, Dear COMET And Dear GOOSE - Full Details
Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR COMET DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities
The main duty of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is to supervise and coordinate the different lottery draws through a distributor selected by the government. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.