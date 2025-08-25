LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (25.08.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.49C 50020
Nagaland Lottery: DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1PM, DEAR BLITZEN DAY 6PM, and DEAR FINCH EVENING 8PM will be announced today at their respective timings. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, August 25, 2025:
The Nagaland State Lottery is a popular government-authorized lottery in India, supervised by the Finance Department of Nagaland. Running since 1972, this legal lottery draws thousands of participants daily from multiple states, offering a thrilling chance to win big.
Nagaland Lottery conducts three draws every day—Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening—seven days a week. Each draw features a top prize of ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize, keeping players excited and engaged. With tickets priced at just ₹6, the lottery is affordable and accessible for a wide audience.
The Nagaland Lottery is legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam, making it one of the most trusted government-backed lotteries in India. Lottery enthusiasts eagerly follow the daily draws to try their luck and potentially win big.
The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:
- Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
- The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
- A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
- Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.
The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.
Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (August 25, 2025): Full Prize Money Details
Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Draws Held For 362 Days (3 Holidays) - LIVE Streaming TIME And DAYS
Every day from 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including Sundays and general holidays, or 362 days in a calendar year, lottery draws are held, with the exception of three national holidays:
- January 26 (Republic Day)
- August 15 (Independence Day)
- October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti)
Nagaland Lottery sambad MONDAY: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money
Nagaland State Lottery Prize Money Details
Dear DWARKA Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear BLITZEN Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear FINCH Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.