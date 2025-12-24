Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (24.12.2025): Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60B 77830

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (24.12.2025): Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60B 77830

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (24.12.2025): Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60B 77830
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (24.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Wednesday, 24-12-2035 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Indus Morning Lottery, part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s seven weekly schemes, is held every Wednesday, offering players a highly affordable chance to win with each ticket priced at just ₹6. The daily draw takes place at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001, attracting participants from across India who regularly follow the Nagaland lottery result for its reliability and transparent process.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (24.12.2025): Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60B 77830

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-24-december-2025-winner-list

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning LIVE has finally been released, and thousands of hopeful players are checking their numbers to see whether they have won the top prize. The Dear Indus Morning Lottery is one of the most popular draws under the Nagaland State Dear Lottery, known for its attractive prize structure, live result updates, and consistent credibility among lottery enthusiasts.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Indus Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:20 PM (IST)  •  24 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 60B 77830

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-24-december-2025-winner-list

13:04 PM (IST)  •  24 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (December 24, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore; 2nd Prize: Rs. 10,000; 3rd Prize: Rs. 500; 4th Prize: Rs. 250; 5th Prize: Rs. 120; Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Indus Wednesday Dear Cupid Wednesday Dear Pelican Wednesday Nagaland State Lottery December 24
New Update
