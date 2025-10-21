Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (October 21, 2025): DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday, October 21, 2025: DEAR GODAVARI, Morning, DEAR COMET Day, DEAR GOOSE The evening lottery will be declared today at 1PM, 6PM, and 8PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 12:59 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (October 21, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (October 21, 2025):

The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the few government-regulated lotteries legally allowed in India. While most states have prohibited lottery schemes, Nagaland is among 13 states where conducting and participating in lottery draws is permitted. Other states include Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Launched in 1972 by the Nagaland Finance Department, this lottery has served as a reliable revenue source for the state. Its popularity has grown nationwide due to affordable ticket prices and substantial cash prizes, attracting participants from across India.

The Nagaland Lottery draws take place three times daily – morning (Dear Morning), afternoon (Dear Day), and evening (Dear Evening). Each ticket costs just ₹6, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. This makes it one of the most appealing legal lotteries in the country, offering excitement and a chance to win big.

If you're searching for the Nagaland Lottery Result Today, visit the official lottery portal or authorized vendors daily to check your winning numbers.

Each day, a different draw is held under a unique name and prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Result Today is published promptly after each draw. Many people search online for the Nagaland Lottery Result, particularly the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1PM, which is part of the lottery sambad Nagaland series of draws.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and organizes the operations. The draws are conducted daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you are among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original ticket.

  • Ensure that the ticket is undamaged and in its original form.

  • Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.

  • Note that tickets with any damage or tampering are not eligible for claims.

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery can claim their prize based on the amount won. For winnings up to ₹10,000, payments can be made directly by authorized agents, stockists, or sellers, as permitted by the Nagaland state government.

However, for prize claims above ₹10,000, winners must follow an official process. The original prize-winning ticket, duly signed by the claimant, must be submitted along with all required documents and claim forms to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the respective state’s Nodal Office. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date of the draw, and the complete claim process must be concluded within 60 days.

Many users actively follow the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, often searching for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad to check daily outcomes. Results are published online and across trusted vendor platforms for easy access.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as promotional or encouraging. ABP Live Digital does not endorse or promote lottery-related activities in any manner.

12:59 PM (IST)  •  21 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (21.10.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Name DEAR GODAVARI MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 21th October 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
12:48 PM (IST)  •  21 Oct 2025

Is It Legal To Play The Nagaland Lottery In India?

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear GODAVARI Morning 1PM
New Update
