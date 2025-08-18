Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, August 18, 2025:

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-authorized lotteries in India, conducted under the supervision of the Finance Department of Nagaland. Operational since 1972, this legal lottery draws participation from thousands of players daily across multiple states.

Nagaland Lottery draws are held three times a day—morning, day, and evening—seven days a week, offering consistent excitement and opportunities to win. The tickets are affordably priced at ₹6, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Each draw comes with unique names such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, all offering a top prize of ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. These daily draws are keenly followed by lottery enthusiasts across the country looking to test their luck.

With legal operation limited to just 13 Indian states—including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam—the Nagaland State Lottery stands as a prominent example of regulated, government-backed gaming in India.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.

The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.

A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.

Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

