LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (18.08.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Prize - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery: DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1PM, DEAR BLITZEN DAY 6PM, and DEAR FINCH EVENING 8PM will be announced today at their respective timings. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
LIVE

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (18.08.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Prize - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (18.08.2025)
Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, August 18, 2025:

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-authorized lotteries in India, conducted under the supervision of the Finance Department of Nagaland. Operational since 1972, this legal lottery draws participation from thousands of players daily across multiple states.

Nagaland Lottery draws are held three times a day—morning, day, and evening—seven days a week, offering consistent excitement and opportunities to win. The tickets are affordably priced at ₹6, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Each draw comes with unique names such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, all offering a top prize of ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. These daily draws are keenly followed by lottery enthusiasts across the country looking to test their luck.

With legal operation limited to just 13 Indian states—including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam—the Nagaland State Lottery stands as a prominent example of regulated, government-backed gaming in India.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:51 PM (IST)  •  18 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery sambad MONDAY: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money

Nagaland State Lottery Prize Money Details

Dear DWARKA Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear BLITZEN Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear FINCH Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.

12:47 PM (IST)  •  18 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (18.08.2025): Prize Amount And Super Prize Details

12:41 PM (IST)  •  18 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Seven Dear (DAY) Lottery Name Changed - Check New Draws

Dear Lottery 'DAY' Draws

  • MONDAY: Dear Desert Changed To Dear Blitzen (Today's Bumper Draw)
  • TUESDAY: Dear Wave Changed To Dear Comet 
  • WEDNESDAY: Dear Hill Changed To Dear Cupid
  • THURSDAY: Dear Lake Changed To Dear Dancer a
  • FRIDAY: Dear Mountain Changed To Dear Dasher
  • SATURDAY: Dear River Changed To Dear Donner
  • SUNDAY: Dear Sea Changed To Dear Vixen 
12:32 PM (IST)  •  18 Aug 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad MONDAY (18.08.2025): Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

12:22 PM (IST)  •  18 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad August 18, 2025: Dear DWARKA, Dear BLITZEN And Dear FINCH - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR BLITZEN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

