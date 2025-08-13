Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 13, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, August 13, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 13, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 13, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here's everything you need to know to successfully claim your prize.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, based at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima - 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees the claim process. To collect your winnings, follow these official steps:

  • Download and fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form accurately.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition—damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be directly collected from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • For winnings above ₹10,000, claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted properly to avoid rejection. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

According to the official Nagaland State Lottery guidelines, the state government authorizes each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) to prize winners directly on its behalf.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:02 PM (IST)  •  13 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today (13.08.2025): Can I Purchase Lottery Tickets online?

Yes. Tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:58 PM (IST)  •  13 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 13, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Nagaland Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:55 PM (IST)  •  13 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than 10,000?

All claims exceeding ₹10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) must be made exclusively to the Director of the Government of Nagaland or the Nodal Office in the corresponding state.

12:53 PM (IST)  •  13 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than 10,000?

The distributor is authorized by the state government to pay prizes to winners from the distributor, stockist, agents, or seller only, up to a maximum of ₹10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) on behalf of the state government.

12:53 PM (IST)  •  13 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 13, 2025): Genuineness And Authenticity

The government of Nagaland administers the lottery system known as the Nagaland State Lottery. Only government lotteries are permitted in Nagaland, one of the few states in India where lottery businesses are lawful. Private lottery is strictly prohibited in India.

