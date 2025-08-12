Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 12, 2025) Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.59C 46478

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 12, 2025) Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.59C 46478

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday, August 12, 2025: DEAR GODAVARI, Morning, DEAR COMET Day, DEAR GOOSE The evening lottery will be declared today at 1PM, 6PM, and 8PM, respectively. 1st Prize: 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 12, 2025) Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.59C 46478
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 12, 2025) Result
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 12, 2025):

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the very few government-regulated lotteries legally allowed in India. While most states have banned lottery schemes, Nagaland is among 13 states where organising and participating in lottery draws is permitted. Other participating states include Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Introduced in 1972 under the Nagaland Finance Department, this lottery was designed to serve as a dependable source of revenue for the state. Over the decades, it has gained huge popularity across the country because of its affordable ticket prices and impressive cash prizes.

The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times every day – in the morning (Dear Morning), afternoon (Dear Day), and evening (Dear Evening). Each ticket costs only ₹6, and the first prize can go up to ₹1 crore, inclusive of the Super Prize, making it one of the most attractive legal lottery options in India.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (August 12, 2025) Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59C 46478

If you're searching for the Nagaland Lottery Result Today, visit the official lottery portal or authorized vendors daily to check your winning numbers.

Each day, a different draw is held under a unique name and prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Result Today is published promptly after each draw. Many people search online for the Nagaland Lottery Result, particularly the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1PM, which is part of the lottery sambad Nagaland series of draws.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and organizes the operations. The draws are conducted daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you are among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original ticket.

  • Ensure that the ticket is undamaged and in its original form.

  • Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.

  • Note that tickets with any damage or tampering are not eligible for claims.

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery can claim their prize based on the amount won. For winnings up to ₹10,000, payments can be made directly by authorized agents, stockists, or sellers, as permitted by the Nagaland state government.

However, for prize claims above ₹10,000, winners must follow an official process. The original prize-winning ticket, duly signed by the claimant, must be submitted along with all required documents and claim forms to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the respective state’s Nodal Office. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date of the draw, and the complete claim process must be concluded within 60 days.

Many users actively follow the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, often searching for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad to check daily outcomes. Results are published online and across trusted vendor platforms for easy access.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as promotional or encouraging. ABP Live Digital does not endorse or promote lottery-related activities in any manner.

13:11 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (12.08.2025): Dear GODAVARI 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No.59C 46478

Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (12.08.2025): Dear GODAVARI 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59C 46478

13:06 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (12.08.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 12.8.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR PARROT EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 12th August 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:03 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday (August 12, 2025): Dear GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland Dear Narmada 1pm lottery draw jackpot result to be announced shortly. Stay tuned for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

13:00 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Is it legal to play the Nagaland lottery in India?

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

12:56 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday (August 12, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
