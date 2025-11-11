Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (November 11, 2025): DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday, November 1, 2025: DEAR GODAVARI, Morning, DEAR COMET Day, DEAR GOOSE The evening lottery will be declared today at 1PM, 6PM, and 8PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (November 11, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (November 04, 2025):

The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the few government-regulated lotteries legally allowed in India. While most states have prohibited lottery schemes, Nagaland is among 13 states where conducting and participating in lottery draws is permitted. Other states include Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Launched in 1972 by the Nagaland Finance Department, this lottery has served as a reliable revenue source for the state. Its popularity has grown nationwide due to affordable ticket prices and substantial cash prizes, attracting participants from across India.

The Nagaland Lottery draws take place three times daily – morning (Dear Morning), afternoon (Dear Day), and evening (Dear Evening). Each ticket costs just ₹6, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. This makes it one of the most appealing legal lotteries in the country, offering excitement and a chance to win big.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TUESDAY (November 11, 2025): DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

If you're searching for the Nagaland Lottery Result Today, visit the official lottery portal or authorized vendors daily to check your winning numbers.

Each day, a different draw is held under a unique name and prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Result Today is published promptly after each draw. Many people search online for the Nagaland Lottery Result, particularly the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1PM, which is part of the lottery sambad Nagaland series of draws.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and organizes the operations. The draws are conducted daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you are among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original ticket.

  • Ensure that the ticket is undamaged and in its original form.

  • Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.

  • Note that tickets with any damage or tampering are not eligible for claims.

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery can claim their prize based on the amount won. For winnings up to ₹10,000, payments can be made directly by authorized agents, stockists, or sellers, as permitted by the Nagaland state government.

However, for prize claims above ₹10,000, winners must follow an official process. The original prize-winning ticket, duly signed by the claimant, must be submitted along with all required documents and claim forms to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the respective state’s Nodal Office. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date of the draw, and the complete claim process must be concluded within 60 days.

Many users actively follow the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, often searching for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad to check daily outcomes. Results are published online and across trusted vendor platforms for easy access.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as promotional or encouraging. ABP Live Digital does not endorse or promote lottery-related activities in any manner.

12:30 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money

Nagaland State Lottery Ticket Details

Dear Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.

12:18 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (November 11, 2025): Dear GODAVARI, Dear COMET And Dear GOOSE - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR COMET DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

