Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (10.08.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, August 10, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (10.8.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (10.08.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (August 10, 2025): In India, lotteries are banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally allow them. Since 1967, states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries, offering citizens a legal way to try their luck.

The Nagaland State Lottery, established in 1972 under the Finance Department, plays a major role in generating government revenue. It has been running successfully for decades, with daily draws held three times a day ,  morning, day, and evening, seven days a week.

Each day, a different lottery is held, featuring unique names and prize structures. The top prize is an impressive ₹1 crore (including the Super Prize). Popular draws include the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, and tickets are available at just ₹6, making it accessible to all.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:02 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (August 10, 2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland Dear Narmada 1pm lottery draw jackpot result to be announced shortly. Stay tuned for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

12:55 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Is It legal To Play The Nagaland Lottery In India?

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

12:53 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Can I Purchase Lottery Tickets Online?

Yes. Tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:51 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (August 10, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:50 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (10.08.2025): Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

