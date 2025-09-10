Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED -1ST Prize Ticket No.75A 47161

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED -1ST Prize Ticket No.75A 47161

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED -1ST Prize Ticket No.75A 47161
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025)
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (September 10, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here's everything you need to know to successfully claim your prize.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, based at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima - 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees the claim process. To collect your winnings, follow these official steps:

  • Download and fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form accurately.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition—damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be directly collected from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • For winnings above ₹10,000, claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted properly to avoid rejection. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

According to the official Nagaland State Lottery guidelines, the state government authorizes each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) to prize winners directly on its behalf.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED -1ST Prize Ticket No.75A 47161

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:12 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Result (September 10, 2025): Dear INDUS 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 75A 47161

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Result (September 10, 2025): Dear INDUS 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 75A 47161

13:07 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (10.09.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 10.9.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR EAGLE EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 10th September 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:06 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Draw (10.09.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
13:04 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (10.09.2025): Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE

Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (Six Rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets are being sold by authorized ticket vendors only.

 

13:02 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (September 10, 2025): Who Is Eligible To Buy A Ticket?

It is recommended that if you are not from the state of Nagaland, you should not participate in the lottery as you will not be able to claim the winning prize. Anyone can purchase a lottery ticket and play the Nagaland State lottery game. However, only those individuals who have a valid state domicile will be eligible to claim their prize.

 

Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Result
