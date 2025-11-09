Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (09.11.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, November 09, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 12:09 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (09.11.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (November 09, 2025): Lotteries are a significant revenue source in India, operating legally in 13 states, including Nagaland. This legal framework, established since 1967, allows states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim to successfully run state-controlled lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery, managed by the Finance Department since 1972, is a key fiscal contributor. It features three daily draws—morning, afternoon, and evening—throughout the week.

Each day offers unique lotteries, such as the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening series. These draws feature a top prize, including the Super Prize, that can reach up to ₹1 crore, with accessible ticket pricing at just ₹6.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:09 PM (IST)  •  09 Nov 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities

The main duty of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is to supervise and coordinate the different lottery draws through a distributor selected by the government. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

12:05 PM (IST)  •  09 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (09.11.2025): History And Significance

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

 

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
