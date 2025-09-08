Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, September 08, 2025: Nagaland Lottery Sambad continues to be one of the most popular government-authorized lotteries in India. On September 08, 2025, participants eagerly await the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws, each offering exciting opportunities to win big. The Nagaland Lottery has been a trusted legal lottery since 1972, attracting lottery enthusiasts from multiple Indian states.

With tickets priced affordably at just ₹6, the Nagaland Lottery remains accessible to a wide audience. Each draw features a substantial top prize, including the coveted ₹1 crore Super Prize, keeping participants engaged and hopeful.

Legally operated in 13 Indian states including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam, the Nagaland Lottery is recognized for its reliability and transparency. Daily lottery players closely follow the Sambad results to check their numbers in the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws.

Whether you are a regular player or a first-time participant, today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad results for September 01, 2025, are the highlight for lottery enthusiasts looking to try their luck and secure a chance at the top prize.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.

The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.

A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.

Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

