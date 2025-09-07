Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 98A 41995

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, September 07, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (07.09.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025)
Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (September 07, 2025): In India, lotteries remain banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally operate them. Since 1967, states such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries, giving citizens a legal way to test their luck.

The Nagaland State Lottery, launched in 1972 under the Finance Department, has become a major source of government revenue. It continues to run successfully with daily draws conducted three times a day, morning, afternoon, and evening, throughout the week.

Every day features a distinct lottery with unique names and prize structures. The top prize reaches up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. Popular draws include the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, with tickets priced at just ₹6, making them accessible to all.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 98A 41995

 

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

 

13:13 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 98A 41995

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 98A 41995

13:09 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (07.09.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 7th September 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:07 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Is It legal To Play The Nagaland Lottery In India?

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

 

13:02 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Can I Purchase Lottery Tickets Online?

Yes. Tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

 

12:59 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (September 07, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

 

Opinion
