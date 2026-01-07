Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 7, 2026): Dear SPARK MORNING WEDNESDAY 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 7, 2026): Dear SPARK MORNING WEDNESDAY 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday, January 07, 2026: Dear SPARK Morning, Dear REGAL Day, Dear DREAM Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Dear Spark Morning, Dear Regal Day, Dear Dream Evening Draw OUT - Check Full List Of Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Official Website

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Wednesday, 07-01-2026: Complete Winners List  

The DEAR SPARK Morning Lottery, DEAR REGAL Day and DEAR DREAM Evening, are prominent draws under the Nagaland State Lottery, previously known as DEAR INDUS Morning, DEAR HILL Day and DEAR PELICAN Evening respectively are conducted every Wednesday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (07.01.2026): Dear SPARK MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Soon. Stay Tunned To Get The Latest Nagaland Lottery Live Updates Only On ABP LIVE.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (07.01.2026): Dear REGAL DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Soon. Stay Tunned To Get The Latest Nagaland Lottery Live Updates Only On ABP LIVE. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (07.01.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Soon. Stay Tunned To Get The Latest Nagaland Lottery Live Updates Only On ABP LIVE. 

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today: The Nagaland Lottery sambad Today, DEAR SPARK MORNING result has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR SPARK Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

Thirteen Indian states have made it legal to conduct and play lottery games, while the remaining states have completely prohibited such activities. One of the thirteen Indian states where lotteries have been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim comprise the remaining twelve states.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR SPARK MORNING Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR SPARK MORNING Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:10 PM (IST)  •  07 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Claim Time Limit

Follow these strictly to claim prize money:

  • Always claim your prize within 30 days from the draw date.

  • If you don’t claim in time—even for a small amount—the prize might be forfeited.

12:05 PM (IST)  •  07 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday: What Documents You Should Bring?

To claim the amount from the agent/distributor:

  • Original winning ticket
  • Valid photo ID (like Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport)
  • Ensure your ticket is original and undamaged before claiming.
  • Sign the back of the ticket before handing it in—this shows ownership.
  • Always claim from a licensed and authorized seller.

Note: You may also be asked for basic information to verify you are the ticket owner.

