Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 06, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here's everything you need to know to successfully claim your prize.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, based at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima - 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees the claim process. To collect your winnings, follow these official steps:

Download and fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form accurately.

Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition—damaged tickets will be disqualified.

Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.

Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be directly collected from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.

For winnings above ₹10,000, claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.

Ensure all documents are submitted properly to avoid rejection. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (August 06, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59A 41462

According to the official Nagaland State Lottery guidelines, the state government authorizes each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) to prize winners directly on its behalf.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

