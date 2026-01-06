Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 6, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Full List of Winners

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (January 6, 2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Full List of Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, January 06, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning, Dear PRESTIGE Day, Dear DESTINY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : Nagaland Lottery Sambad

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results Monday, 06-01-2026: Complete Winners List  

The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, previously known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, is conducted every Monday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.01.2026): Dear SHINE MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

  • To be announced next. To get the latest Nagaland Lottery live updates stay tunned to ABP LIVE only.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.01.2026): Dear PRESTIGE DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

  • To be announced next. To get the latest Nagaland Lottery live updates stay tunned to ABP LIVE only.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (06.01.2026): Dear DESTINY EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

  • To be announced next. To get the latest Nagaland Lottery live updates stay tunned to ABP LIVE only.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today: The Nagaland Lottery sambad Today, DEAR SHINE MORNING result has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR Rise Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

Thirteen Indian states have made it legal to conduct and play lottery games, while the remaining states have completely prohibited such activities. One of the thirteen Indian states where lotteries have been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim comprise the remaining twelve states.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR SHINE MORNING Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR LEGEND DAY Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:33 AM (IST)  •  06 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Legal in India?

Lotteries are permitted in thirteen Indian states: Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. West Bengal has won the most Lottery Sambad prizes because it has more players than any other Indian state.

11:30 AM (IST)  •  06 Jan 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Who Can Buy Tickets?

While anyone can buy a lottery ticket and play the Nagaland State lottery, only those with a current state residency certificate will be eligible to pick up their winnings. As a result, it is recommended that you refrain from competing if you are not from the state of Nagaland because you will not be eligible to win the prize.

