LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (November 05, 2025): DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, November 05, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (November 05, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (November 05, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here’s everything you need to know about the official prize claim process.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, headquartered at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees prize distribution. To claim your winnings, follow these official steps carefully:

  • Download and accurately fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition, as damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be collected directly from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • Prizes above ₹10,000 must be claimed from the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted correctly to avoid rejection.

As per official Nagaland Lottery Sambad guidelines, each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller is authorized by the state government to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) directly to prize winners on its behalf. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:57 PM (IST)  •  05 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (05.11.2025): Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE

Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (Six Rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets are being sold by authorized ticket vendors only.

12:56 PM (IST)  •  05 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (05 November, 2025): Who Is Eligible To Buy A Ticket?

It is recommended that if you are not from the state of Nagaland, you should not participate in the lottery as you will not be able to claim the winning prize. Anyone can purchase a lottery ticket and play the Nagaland State lottery game. However, only those individuals who have a valid state domicile will be eligible to claim their prize.

Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Result
Embed widget