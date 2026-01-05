Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nagaland Lottery Result OUT (05.01.2026): Dear RISE MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76L 09533

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday, January 05, 2026: Dear Rise Morning, Dear Legend Day, Dear Clover Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (05.01.2026): Dear Rise Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: The Nagaland Lottery sambad Today, DEAR Rise Morning result has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR Rise Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR Rise Morning Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR Rise Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Dear Rise Morning 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76L 09533 


[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:51 PM (IST)  •  05 Jan 2026

Nagaland lottery prize: How to claim?

For all prizes exceeding ₹10,000, whether in a single ticket or in total, each winner or claimant must submit their claim in the prescribed form to the Director, Nagaland, State Lotteries/Nodal Officer.

13:46 PM (IST)  •  05 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: History and Importance

The Finance Department supervised the establishment of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. With the help of a small staff and M/s Kartar Singh as the Organising Agent, the Secretary of Finance served as the Ex-officio Director initially.

