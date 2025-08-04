LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (04.08.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Nagaland Lottery: DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1PM, DEAR BLITZEN DAY 6PM, and DEAR FINCH EVENING 8PM will be announced today at their respective timings. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, Agust 04, 2025: Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Results - TO BE OUT SOON
The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-authorized lotteries in India, conducted under the supervision of the Finance Department of Nagaland. Operational since 1972, this legal lottery draws participation from thousands of players daily across multiple states.
Nagaland Lottery draws are held three times a day—morning, day, and evening—seven days a week, offering consistent excitement and opportunities to win. The tickets are affordably priced at ₹6, making it accessible to a broad audience.
Each draw comes with unique names such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, all offering a top prize of ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. These daily draws are keenly followed by lottery enthusiasts across the country looking to test their luck.
With legal operation limited to just 13 Indian states—including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam—the Nagaland State Lottery stands as a prominent example of regulated, government-backed gaming in India.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (04.08.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:
- Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
- The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
- A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
- Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.
The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.
Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result (August 04, 2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 46L 26854
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (August 04, 2025): Full Prize Money Details
Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY: Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE
Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (six rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets can only be purchased from authorized ticket sellers.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Draws Held For 362 Days (3 Holidays) - LIVE Streaming TIME And DAYS
Every day from 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including Sundays and general holidays, or 362 days in a calendar year, lottery draws are held, with the exception of three national holidays:
- January 26 (Republic Day)
- August 15 (Independence Day)
- October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti)
Nagaland Lottery sambad MONDAY: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money
Nagaland State Lottery Prize Money Details
Dear DWARKA Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear BLITZEN Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.
Dear FINCH Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.