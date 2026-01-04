Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nagaland Lottery Result Live Today (04.01.2026): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, January 04, 2026: Dear YAMUNA Morning, Dear VIXEN Day, Dear TOUCAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Result Live Today (04.01.2026)
Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 04-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR YAMUNA Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Sunday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today, DEAR YAMUNA Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Draw has officially been declared, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of participants actively check their Nagaland Lottery ticket numbers to see if they have won. Interest in the DEAR YAMUNA Morning Nagaland Lottery result continues to rise, making it one of the most searched lottery updates today.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA Morning Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR YAMUNA Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:17 PM (IST)  •  04 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than 10,000?

All claims exceeding ₹10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) must be made exclusively to the Director of the Government of Nagaland or the Nodal Office in the corresponding state.

12:11 PM (IST)  •  04 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than 10,000?

With a maximum amount of ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand), the distributor is permitted by the state government to award prizes to winners who are distributors, stockists, agents, or sellers alone

