LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (03.01.2026): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (03.01.2026): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday, January 03, 2026: Dear NARMADA Morning, Dear DONNER Day, Dear STORK Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Saturday, 03-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR NARMADA Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Saturday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today – DEAR NARMADA Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR NARMADA Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the DEAR NARMADA Morning Draw has officially been declared, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of participants actively check their Nagaland Lottery ticket numbers to see if they have won. Interest in the DEAR NARMADA Morning Nagaland Lottery result continues to rise, making it one of the most searched lottery updates today.

The Nagaland Lottery is widely recognised for its government authorisation, transparency, and credibility, attracting large-scale participation every day. Players purchase Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates.

After the release of the Nagaland Lottery DEAR NARMADA Morning Result Today, participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. Winners must follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim process, submitting the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, in line with prescribed guidelines.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR NARMADA Morning Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates, ensuring you don’t miss any official announcement from today’s draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:05 PM (IST)  •  03 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SATURDAY (03.01.2026): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 3.1.2026 Result
Lottery Name DEAR OSTRICH EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 3rd January 2026
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:04 PM (IST)  •  03 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (January 03, 2026): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
