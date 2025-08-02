Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (02.08.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Ticket Prize No. 40K 82814

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (02.08.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Ticket Prize No. 40K 82814

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday, August 02 2025: DEAR Narmada Morning 1 PM, DEAR Dasher (Dear River) Day 6 PM, & DEAR Stork evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: One CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (02.08.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Ticket Prize No. 40K 82814
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (02.08.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday (August 02, 2025): The conducting and playing of lottery games is completely prohibited in all other states of India, except for 13 states where these activities are permitted. Lottery games and operations have been permitted in 13 Indian states since 1967, including Nagaland. These twelve states are Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Under the direction of the Finance Department, the Nagaland State Lotteries were founded in 1972 with the goal of providing the state government with a stable source of income. The Nagaland State Lottery takes place in the morning, during the day, and in the evening on all seven days of the week. Every day, a different lottery name and prize amount are used, with the top prize valued at Rs 1 crore (including the Super Prize amount). Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening are three of the daily lotteries held by Nagaland State; tickets cost Rs 6 each.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (02.08.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Ticket Prize No. 40K 82814

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:15 PM (IST)  •  02 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 40K 82814

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 40K 82814

13:06 PM (IST)  •  02 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (August 02, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

13:03 PM (IST)  •  02 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Draw: How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rule

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the declaration form from the website.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
13:01 PM (IST)  •  02 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (August 02, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Nagaland Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

13:00 PM (IST)  •  02 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than 10,000?

All claims exceeding ₹10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) must be made exclusively to the Director of the Government of Nagaland or the Nodal Office in the corresponding state.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM
New Update
Photo Gallery

