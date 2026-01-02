Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (02.01.2026): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, January 02, 2025: Dear MEGHNA Morning, Dear CROWN Day, Dear HORIZON Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (02.01.2026)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Friday, 02-01-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR MEGHNA Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today – DEAR MEGHNA Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the DEAR MEGHNA Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Morning Draw has now been declared, and thousands of participants are actively checking their ticket numbers to find out whether luck has smiled on them today. With rising interest in daily lottery results, the Nagaland Lottery Result Today DEAR MEGHNA Morning continues to draw significant attention from players across the country.

The Nagaland lottery system is widely known for its transparency, government authorisation, and large-scale participation. Every day, thousands of people buy their Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the increasing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now rely on fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every official draw.

Once the Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the DEAR MEGHNA Morning draw is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially published result list. All prize claims must be submitted at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, along with valid identification proof and the original winning ticket, as per official guidelines.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated DEAR MEGHNA Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:26 AM (IST)  •  02 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (January 02, 2026): Dear MEGHNA, Dear CROWN, And Dear HORIZON- Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR CROWN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR HORIZON EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

11:21 AM (IST)  •  02 Jan 2026

Nagaland State Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

